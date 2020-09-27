You can now get the 13.5-inch Surface Laptop 3 powered, which is powered by Intel processor, 8GB RAM, and 256GB SSD, at a discounted price. The Laptop 3 with 8GB RAM and 256 storage is now available at $1,133, down from $1,300. Surface Laptop 3 with 16GB RAM and 256GB/512GB storage is also discounted. Surface Laptop 3 has more power, Fast Charging, greater multitasking performance, and an all-day battery.

Highlights of Surface Laptop 3:

Opens effortlessly with one hand and the invisible hinge – and, get back to work faster with Instant On.

Up to 11.5 hours plus standby that extends your battery when you’re away, and Fast Charging — up to 80% in about an hour.

With industry-leading typing comfort and a larger glass trackpad for efficient navigation.

With both USB-C and USB-A ports for connecting to displays, docking stations and accessory charging.

The interactive touchscreen is optimized with strengthened glass for worry-free daily use.

Be heard loud and clear whether in conference calls or using voice dictation in Office apps with enhanced dual far-field Studio Mics.

Find the deal here at Amazon.