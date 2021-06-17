Amazon is offering a handsome discount of $50.40 on the Surface Go Signature Type Cover. You can now get it at a price point of $79.59, down from $129.99. So if you do the math, the Type Cover is $50.40 cheaper today. You can check out some of the important features of the product below.

Surface Go Signature Type Cover features

Features a full keyset, backlit keys, and large trackpad.

Slim and compact, yet performs like a traditional, full-size keyboard.

Clicks in place instantly — use with Surface Go 2 or Surface Go with built-in Kickstand for a full laptop anywhere.

Luxurious Alcantara material is soft, smooth, durable, and stain resistant.

Close to protect screen and conserve battery, or fold back for a tablet.

You can buy the Type Cover at a discounted price here from Amazon. You can also buy the Surface Go Signature Type Cover at a discounted price from Microsoft Store.