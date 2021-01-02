Amazon is now selling Samsung Galaxy S10+ at an incredibly low price point. The Galaxy S10+ with 512GB storage is now available at a price point of $850 at Amazon. And if you’re an Amazon Prime subscriber, you’ll also enjoy free shipping. The Galaxy S10+ usually costs close to $1,100 at Amazon.

Galaxy S10+ features

6.4-inch Quad HD+ Dynamic AMOLED InfinityEdge display with Ultrasonic Fingerprint Sensor

128GB/expandable up to 512GB/1TB with micro SD card

12MP Telephoto rear camera, 12MP wide-angle rear camera, 16MP ultra-wide rear camera, 10MP front selfie camera, 8MP RGB Depth front camera

Ultrasonic in display fingerprint ID protects and unlocks with the first touch

Pro grade Camera effortlessly captures epic, pro quality images of the world as you see it

Intelligently accesses power by learning how and when you use your phone

You can buy Samsung Galaxy S10+ at a price point of $850 here from this link. If you want to cash in on the deal, you should buy it right now as the offer is valid for a few hours.

DISCLOSURE: We may earn a commission when you use one of our coupons/links to make a purchase.