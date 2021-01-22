Amazon is now selling Samsung Galaxy S10+ at an incredibly low price point. The Galaxy S10+ with 512GB storage is now available at a price point of $850 at Amazon. And if you’re an Amazon Prime subscriber, you’ll also enjoy free shipping. The Galaxy S10+ usually costs close to $1,100 at Amazon.
Galaxy S10+ features
- 6.4-inch Quad HD+ Dynamic AMOLED InfinityEdge display with Ultrasonic Fingerprint Sensor
- 128GB/expandable up to 512GB/1TB with micro SD card
- 12MP Telephoto rear camera, 12MP wide-angle rear camera, 16MP ultra-wide rear camera, 10MP front selfie camera, 8MP RGB Depth front camera
- Ultrasonic in display fingerprint ID protects and unlocks with the first touch
- Pro grade Camera effortlessly captures epic, pro quality images of the world as you see it
- Intelligently accesses power by learning how and when you use your phone
You can buy Samsung Galaxy S10+ at a price point of $850 here from this link. If you want to cash in on the deal, you should buy it right now as the offer is valid for a few hours.
