The Borderlands 3 Director’s Cut launching on April 8th brings in even more questing and loot with the latest reveal of what’s to come.

The endless rewards in the Director’s Cut come through new-fangled Vault Cards, the first of which is included at launch in the Director’s Cut, with the other two planned cards coming before the end of 2021.

These Vault Cards progress like another XP bar, levelling and scoring you additional loot from Vault Card Chests as you play, exploring the galaxy, killing enemies and farming for the same drop over and over and over and over and over…

In Vault Card Chests, there is a chance for Diamond Keys, which make the Golden Keys you can usually get on Borderlands social media look like a pittance, as Diamond Keys get you a whole room full of loot in a specific category.

Included in the Director’s Cut will also be new daily and weekly challenges that’ll give you XP boosts for you and your new Vault Card bar. With 100 different challenges in rotation upon release, these new challenges should add a new spice of variety.

To get these new fun things to play with, you’ll need Season Pass 2, the Borderlands 3 Ultimate Edition, or to purchase the Director’s Cut on its own, for when it launches on April 8th.