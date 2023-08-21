How to Bookmark in Brave

Brave Browser, renowned for its privacy-centric features, also offers a user-friendly interface for everyday tasks. One such task is bookmarking your favorite web pages for easy access. If you’re wondering how to create a bookmark in Brave, here’s a straightforward guide to help you out.

Steps to Create a Bookmark in Brave:

Navigate to Your Desired Webpage: Open Brave Browser and go to the web page you wish to bookmark. Bookmark the Page: Look for the star icon, which is typically located at the end of the address bar.

Click on this star. A small window will pop up. Save the Bookmark: In the pop-up window, you can rename the bookmark or choose a specific folder to save it in.

Once you’ve made your selections, click ‘Save’.

And that’s it! Your web page is now bookmarked in Brave, allowing you to quickly access it whenever you need.

Why Bookmarking is Useful:

Creating bookmarks is a handy way to save web pages that you find valuable or visit frequently. Instead of manually typing in the URL or searching for the page again, a bookmark lets you access the page with a single click. Whether it’s a tutorial, a news article, or a guide on using specific browser features, bookmarks ensure you have a curated list of your favorite web pages at your fingertips.

Bookmarking in Brave is a simple yet effective tool to enhance your browsing experience. With this guide, you can easily save your favorite web pages and access them whenever you wish.