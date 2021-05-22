Samsung Display was not the only company showing off flexible screen technology at the recent Display Week 2021 conference.

BOE, the leading display company in China, also showed off their sliding phone design, which has a fold radius of only 4mm, allowing it to be used in a thin handset, and supports up to 20,000 cycles.

BOE also showed off under-display camera technology, and they say the combination allows the creation of devices with up to 100% screen to body ratio.

BOE did not say if any companies are taking up the technology, but it seems inevitable that we will be seeing multiple Chinese handsets with expanding screens in the next year.