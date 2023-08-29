Bing Chat Enterprise is now out in Windows Copilot and the AI will help you get work done 2x faster

Bing Chat Enterprise is in Windows Copilot now, and you can experience it in the Dev Channel, within Windows Insider Program. As you might know, earlier this summer, Microsoft released Bing Chat Enterprise, which is the Bing Chat suited for organizations.

The release proved to be popular, and recently, OpenAI borrowed the concept and released its own ChatGPT for organizations, similarly called ChatGTP Enterprise. But now, it seems that the Redmond-based tech giant is expanding its popular products into another anticipated product.

If your organization already has Bing Chat Enterprise and your devices are enlisted in the Windows Insider Program, then you should automatically see it when you open Windows Copilot.

Bing Chat Enterprise in Windows Copilot: All the features

Bing Chat Enterprise will provide you with:

Complete, verifiable answers with citations.

Visual answers that include graphs and charts.

All-around security and privacy for your organization’s data and sensitive information.

What do you think about it? Will you use it?