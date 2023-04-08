Best Passport Photo Software for Windows

| Sponsored |

Using photographs as identification is a well-established practice around the world. Fortunately, in the modern digital era, taking a passport photo is easier than ever. If you have good ID photos software, creating images for credentials at home can save you lots of time and money.

In this article, we will review the top 6 passport photo software programs for Windows PCs.

Passport Photo Maker

Let’s open up our list of the top ID photo programs for Windows PCs with Passport Photo Maker. The software is designed for businesses and individuals who need to create photographs for any credentials error-free and following the latest official requirements. It has a clear and intuitive workflow and performs smoothly on Windows 11 and older versions.

The only drawback is that the interface looks a bit outdated. But it contains lots of handy tools designed to ease your life. For instance, get the photos ready in no time thanks to an automatic cropping tool and built-in template collection. Set prices for your services, create a client’s database and keep order statistics directly in the program.

Key features:

Biometric features detection

ID types for 130+ countries

Built-in photo editor

Backdrop and clothes replacement

Premade print layouts

ID Photo Creator

Another decent choice for both professional and home users is ID Photo Creator. This passport photo app for Windows PCs has a simple workflow, even for novices. It also includes all the necessary features for businesses, such as order management and logo printing.

However, ID Photo Creator comes without automatic face recognition and has some installation difficulties, making you spend time preparing photographs and setting up the program on your computer.

Key features:

ID photo formats for 200+ countries

In-program basic photo editor

Automatic background replacement

Various printing templates

Ability to export images to external editing programs

Photomatic

Photomatic is professional passport photo software that automatically processes any picture into a perfect identification photograph. It checks photos for compliance with various regulations, including ICAO and ISO. To experience the full potential of this program, get it together with an ID Station device.

The main disadvantage of Photomatic is its price. For an average user, extra tools are not necessary. But if you are willing to start your photo business as fast and hassle-free as possible, this program opens up new possibilities.

Key features:

Auto face alignment

AI photo processing

Replacing backgrounds

ID types for many countries

PhotoScape

PhotoScape is a picture editor, yet it may also take place among photo ID software because it is capable of almost any processing you can think of. It is packed with smart-crop tools, a batch editing mode, and convenient printing layouts.

The biggest disadvantage of PhotoScape is that it hides some of its cool features behind a cluttered UI. Even though it is not a professional application, it takes some time to figure out. Once you master it, though, the editing process becomes quite enjoyable.

Key features:

Powerful photo editor

Built-in printing module

Simple workflow

Tutorial library on the official website

ID Photo by Codenia

ID Photo by Codenia is passport-size photo software that enables cropping, editing, and printing of images for credentials fast and hustle-free. The program comes with a rather diverse toolkit for personal purposes.

The most significant downside of ID Photo by Codenia is that its free version lets you create photos only in black and white. Unfortunately, such photos are rarely accepted by the authorities. In order to get color images, you need to purchase the full edition.

Key features:

Photo templates for 100+ countries

Straightforward adjustment process

Advanced photo download options

Image templates for job applications

Passport Photo DIY

If you’re searching for something simple and user-friendly, consider Passport Photo DIY. This passport photo creator is a perfect option for people who need to generate a few ID images quickly and don’t want to struggle to understand the program.

The greatest drawback of Passport Photo DIY is that it isn’t business-oriented. There are no pro-level tools, such as automatic face detection, customizable print layouts, built-in ID types, or backdrop replacement.

Key features:

ID formats for multiple countries

User-friendly workflow

Available only on Windows 10

Has detailed instructions

We hope you will be able to choose the ideal tool for your needs after looking over the various options available on the market. Get rid of any worries that the passport photo may cause your application to be rejected.