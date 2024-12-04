Best AI Christmas Card Generator: 5 Options for Stunning Designs

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Finding the best AI Christmas card generator can make creating holiday cards quick, fun, and stress-free. These tools help you design beautiful cards with pre-made templates, AI-powered features, and easy customization options. After testing over 20 options, I narrowed down my choice to five.

NightCafe Creator – Best User-Friendly Option

NightCafe is another easy-to-use Christmas card generator. You only need to type a description of your desired image, and the AI will create it. It makes it simple for anyone to design beautiful Christmas cards, even if you don’t have any previous experience.

NightCafe offers a free plan that provides five credits per day. The platform also features two pricing options: $9.99 for 200 credits per month or 500 for $19.99/mo. It also has quarterly and yearly plans.

Pros:

Easy to use; generates designs from simple text descriptions.

Free daily credits are included.

Multiple pricing options, including monthly and yearly plans.

Cons:

Doesn’t offer pre-made templates.

Get NightCafe

Fotor – Most Convenient Tool

Fotor simplifies the process of creating professional-looking Christmas cards. Its pre-made templates make it easy to craft designs that suit any style, from classic to contemporary. The drag-and-drop editor allows quick customization, so you can add text, photos, and festive details easily.

You can use the free templates and edit them to your preference by adding more text or removing or replacing the photo. However, some templates are only available in the Pro version.

Moreover, Fotor lets you add text and images to design your perfect Christmas card from scratch. Personalize every detail to make your card unique, blending festive elements with your style.

This tool offers a free version with basic features and two premium versions (Fotor Pro and Pro+). The Pro plan starts at US$2.66 per month, and the Pro+ plan starts at US$4.94/mo.

Pros:

AI-powered templates for various styles.

Drag-and-drop editor for easy customization.

A free version is available with basic features.

Cons:

Some templates are locked behind the Pro plan.

Get Fotor

PicsArt – Best Budget-Friendly Option

PicsArt is packed with creative features for eye-catching Christmas cards. AI tools, festive stickers, and several fonts make creating stylish designs easy. You can experiment with layouts, colors, and effects, or use the ready-made templates and edit them.

Choose a fun layout, then add your photos, text, and more to match your taste.

It has a free version that includes limited features and premium versions (Plus and Pro). The Plus plan costs $5 per month or $60 annually and $7/mo or $84/year for the Pro per seat.

Pros:

Offers a variety of festive stickers, fonts, and effects.

Allows editing pre-made templates or designing from scratch.

User-friendly and versatile for customization.

Cons:

The free version has limited features.

Get PicsArt

Appy Pie – Best Premium Tool

Appy Pie has a dedicated section just for quickly creating Christmas cards. With over 230 pre-made templates, it’s the perfect choice for beginners or busy users who need to create a card quickly without starting from scratch.

After picking a template, you can customize it to create a card of your choice.

Also, if you prefer a personalized card, the text-to-image feature allows you to add a prompt and generate the image. You can also use the sample prompts to create a card you want. You can pick the number of images you need before generating them.

Unfortunately, it doesn’t have a free plan. Instead, it offers a 7-day free trial, after which you pay $8 per month (billed annually).

Pros:

Over 230 pre-made templates for quick designs.

Intuitive interface suitable for beginners.

Allows users to create personalized cards with prompts.

Offers a 7-day free trial to test features.

Cons:

No permanent free plan available.

Get Appy Pie

Canva – Best Feature-Rich Platform

Canva is great for creating beautiful Christmas card designs. It offers over 7,000 Christmas card templates to suit any style, from simple and elegant to bright and colorful. You can pick any template to personalize it or create a blank one and start from scratch. However, some premade templates are only available in premium versions.

The platform’s AI tools make improving your designs and creating beautiful Christmas cards easy.

Canva also lets you share your cards online or print them in high quality.

Moreover, it has a free and premium plan. The Pro version starts at US$15 per month or US$120 per year to access premium features and advanced tools.

Pros:

Extensive library of over 7,000 Christmas card templates.

AI tools enhance design quality.

Options for online sharing and high-quality printing.

Free plan available with plenty of features.

Cons:

Some templates and features require a Pro subscription.

The premium plan starts at $15/month.

Get Canva

The best AI Christmas card generator makes it easy to craft beautiful and personalized Christmas cards that will delight your friends and family. Choose one that matches your style and spread the holiday cheer today.