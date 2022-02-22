Microsoft created a new Azure Spring Cloud tier, Enterprise, as an answer to those who seek modern features in speeding up their Spring modernization projects. Now, it is available in preview, and it could offer all the perfect capabilities that will entice all kinds of customers.

Azure Spring Cloud Enterprise can be just the key in bumping up Spring’s power. It comes with all the essential features available in its Standard tier and commercially-supported Spring runtime components to give enterprise customers a better shipping process and higher productivity. Here are the highlights you should know about it: