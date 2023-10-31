Auto Blocker on Samsung Galaxy phones can help you protect your device better

Samsung is today rolling out Auto Blocker on Samsung Galaxy phones. But, what makes it different? Let’s dive in.

Most specifically, this feature will be available to most phones running One UI 6 or higher, including the Galaxy S21 series and later, the Galaxy Z Flip 3 series and later, the Galaxy A04s and later, and the Galaxy Tab S8 series and later.

“Auto Blocker enables new levels of device protection, bridging a commitment to security and privacy with Samsung Galaxy’s long-standing commitment to openness and user choice,” says the company in the official release note.

Auto Blocker is an opt-in feature that gives users more control over how their devices are protected. It includes a number of features, such as the ability to prevent app installations from unauthorized sources, turn on app security checks, and enhance protection against Zero Click attacks.

Not only that, but Auto Blocker also makes Message Guard, Samsung’s security feature for messaging apps, even better. Message Guard now supports more apps, including WhatsApp, Facebook Messenger, and Telegram.