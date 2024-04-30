AudioBoom Downloader: 5 Stable & Safe Apps

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

I explored the web and tried over 30 apps to choose the best AudioBoom downloader. Below are the details of my research and some incredible software suggestions!

Best AudioBoom Downloader

YT Saver is a powerful AudioBoom downloader with great features, a user-friendly interface, and incredible download speeds.

YT Saver automatically started the download process after I pasted the podcast link into the app.

After the download completed, you’ll see the file in the Downloaded bubble. This acts like a file manager.

You can then easily play the downloaded podcast in your preferred media player.

Pros:

Supports over 10,000 websites

Supports video conversion to over 20 formats like MP4, 3GP, MOV, AAC, etc.

Includes a Turbo-fast download feature

It has a built-in browser

Ensures offline access to various types of content

It can download playlists and channels

Cons:

The Crop feature is only available for YouTube videos

Some users might consider the app pricey

It doesn’t have a mobile app

WinXVideo AI is another excellent tool for downloading content from AudioBoom with ease. It also offers a converter, AI features, and a recorder.

Pasting the link within the app is simple. Once you click the Analyze option, the app will start the download process.

You’ll first need to choose the quality you want from the downloader. The presented options will depend on the platform.

Then, the download process starts, and you can play the podcast locally as soon as it completes.

Pros:

Ensures high-speed downloads

You can download playlists and channels

The video conversion utility covers many formats, like MP4, MOV, MKV

Easy download management

Supports 4K and 8K video conversion

Cons:

The interface could be more intuitive

The AI features results are sub-par

It only works on Windows

VideoProc Converter AI is an AI-powered AudioBoom downloader that stood out because of its features.

The interface is simple and provides you with easy access to all options. Paste the link in the Downloader and click Analyze to start.

Depending on the choices available, customize your download settings and click Download Selected Videos to start.

After downloading the podcast, you can play it locally.

Pros:

It uses AI features to improve conversion, editing, and compression

It offers support for 4K and 8K video conversion

It has GPU acceleration and batch processing

Includesvcreen recording and audio conversion tools

The interface is easy to use

It provides a good range of features for the cost

Cons:

Some users reported occasional lag and drop rate

Customer service isn’t up to par

Allavsoft Downloader is an excellent AudioBoom downloader that allows you to customize your download.

You can click the large Download arrow after pasting the podcast link you want.

The app will analyze the link’s information and start the download process.

You can play the podcast in your favorite media player when the download is completed.

Pros:

Offers support for over 1,000 websites

It can download in several formats, including MP4, AVI, WMV, MP3, WMA, FLAC, etc.

It can also extract audio from videos

User-friendly interface

Cons:

The interface could be more intuitive

The UI has an old-school design

The software is limited to Windows

AquaClip is a powerful AudioBoom downloader with an excellent interface and download features.

Simply paste the link in the app and press Enter. Then click the Download button to customize the file settings.

Choose the quality of the file and download location, and click the Download button again.

The app will begin downloading the content, and then you can watch it and listen to it offline.

Pros:

It offers support for 720p HD and 128k bitrate audio

User-friendly interface

Nice modern design

Great download customization options

The price is reasonable for premium accounts

Cons:

The download speeds are slower than with other software

How To Download From AudioBoom?

Download, install, and run YT Saver. Paste the AudioBoom link within the app, and wait for the download to complete. Click the Downloaded bubble to see the files and manage them. Play the downloaded podcast on your local device.

Is It Legal To Download From AudioBoom?

No, it’s illegal to download from the AudioBoom platform.

I explored the AudioBoom Terms & Conditions to answer this question, and here’s what I found:

The user cannot distribute any part of the platform or the services, including any content .

. The documents also state that recording all or any part of the content, sub-licensing, or renting access to the platform or the services is not allowed.

Using the platform in any way that breaches any applicable local, national, or international law is prohibited.

Disclaimer: The information provided on our website is intended for educational and informational purposes only. We do not endorse or promote the unauthorized downloading or circumvention of copyright protection mechanisms of any service mentioned on our site.

We understand and respect content creators’ and service providers’ intellectual property rights. Our discussions and reviews of downloader tools aim to inform our readers about the technological capabilities and potential legal considerations of using such tools. We strongly advise our readers to always comply with the respective platforms’ terms of service and respect copyright laws.

By using our website, you acknowledge and agree that you are responsible for ensuring your actions are legal and compliant with the terms of service of the platforms discussed. We disclaim any liability for the unauthorized or illegal use of downloader tools and any infringement of intellectual property rights.

Choosing the best AudioBoom downloader apps involved extensive research. These five apps stood above the rest for their capabilities.

What software worked best for you? Feel free to share in the comments below.