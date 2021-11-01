Asus may be working on a successor to the very cool Asus ROG Zephyrus Duo 15, the ROG Zephyrus Duo 16, according to a leak by Evan Blass.

And these? (ROG Zephyrus Duo 16 + ROG TWS) pic.twitter.com/euFikJ81kI — Ev (@evleaks) October 31, 2021

The device appears very similar in design to the Asus ROG Zephyrus Duo 15, with small changes to the keyboard.

We have called the Asus ROG Zephyrus Duo 15 one of the coolest laptops we have seen in years.

The device “integrates two displays in an ultra-slim form factor to bring a new dimension of versatility to premium gaming laptops, without sacrificing any of the high-powered performance that defines ROG.”

The Asus ROG Zephyrus Duo 15 combines a traditional top-screen display with a bottom touch-capable screen to give users more options on the same device. Called the ScreenPad Plus, the secondary display acts as a second monitor: you can extend your current view, duplicate the top screen or use it as a traditional second monitor, albeit with touch capabilities. The device also uses best-in-class processors and GPUs.

When the system opens up a mechanised hinge it also improves cooling around essential parts.

Suffice to say we have high expectations for the Asus ROG Zephyrus Duo 16, which it will need to justify its likely price north of £3000.