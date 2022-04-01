Ready your Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows PC, and Game Pass as Xbox has another set of games for you to enjoy for its Next Week on Xbox lineup. From April 4 to 8, you’ll enjoy a total of eight games. Here they are:

Legal Dungeon

April 5

Be the detective you always wanted to be in Legal Dungeon. Live the life of a police detective who needs to deal with eight separate cases in a dungeon. Search through the Police Investigation Documents, collect pieces of evidence, and decide whether the suspect is “guilty” or “not guilty.” The fate of the accused lies in your hands, so be sure you are making the right judgments.

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

April 5 (Optimized for Xbox Series X|S, Smart Delivery)

Enjoy LEGO and Star Wars in this universe that combines them – LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga. There are hundreds of playable characters to choose from, including a Jedi, a Sith, a droid, a bounty hunter, and more. You also get to experience a wide variety of vehicles from Millennium Falcon to T-47 Airspeede and Resistance X-wings.

MLB The Show 22

April 5 (Xbox Game Pass, Optimized for Xbox Series X|S, Smart Delivery)

Achieve the victory in this baseball video game where you create and use multiple Ballplayers. You can also decide how you want them to aid in your progression. MLB The Show 22 is full of surprises that baseball lovers will love, such as cross-platform play, Diamond Dynasty, Mini Seasons mode, new Intro Presentations, and more.

Replica

April 5

Replica is the ultimate interactive novel game that will give you thrilling moments in each phase of the game. You’ll find yourself holding a stranger’s phone that you’ll need to inspect due to suspected terrorism. Under the guidance of your country’s national intelligence bureau, you need to hack it, guess the password, and look into all the files inside the device, from social media records to images to emails. Then, you’ll receive a call, but should you answer it? Your actions will decide which of the 12 endings you’ll have at the end of this story game.

Outbreak: Contagious Memories

April 6 – Optimized for Xbox Series X|S, Smart Delivery

You are in the middle of a dangerous escape from the undead beings in the dangerous city. You have the choice to go alone or do it with a friend through the game’s fully integrated co-op play. Eliminate the zombies in your path but be sure to use your bullets in the most critical battles. Your survival depends on the actions you’ll take, so be careful.

Z-Warp

April 6 (Optimized for Xbox Series X|S, Smart Delivery)

A starship with space-time warping was launched in the Year 21XX only to lose its way during its voyage. Then, a distressed signal was received, and as the most accomplished pilot in Z-Division, you are the only capable individual who is fit for the rescue mission. You need to search for the ship within the unknown dimension and find the black box for further investigation. However, the task won’t be easy for you. You will face demonic foes in the hellish realm who will try desperately to penetrate your ship. Shoot and kill them all to return safely from this deathly mission.

Chrono Cross: The Radical Dreamers Edition

April 7

This remaster of the classic Chrono Cross will let you enjoy an RPG game that focuses on two interlinked parallel worlds. Play Serge and see the connection of your existence to the future of your planet. You’ll also meet over 40 party playable party member characters, with each one offering unique skills.

Slipstream

April 7

Nothing can beat the vibe of doing a car race from the late ’80s and early 90s. It’s all in that era: the style, the view, the thrill. Now, you can experience all of them in Slipstream, a racing game inspired by the visuals, music, games, and cars of the past. It can give you the authentic retro feel through the matching soundtrack and jazz as you race through cities, deserts, forests, mountains, and beaches.

Whiskey and Zombies

April 7 (Optimized for Xbox Series X|S, Smart Delivery)

Be the badass of this zombie-inspired game and kill armies of undead along the way as you chug the virus-killing whiskey moonshine. There are different characters with different traits that you can use, but whoever it might be, there is just one set of rules to follow: Brawl, shoot, sneak, scavenge, and rage your way through the Deep South.