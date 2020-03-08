Apple will fix your iPad Air for free if you’re experiencing screen flicker

Apple has announced a new worldwide repair program for iPad Air 3 owners. The program will be covering the 3rd gen iPad Air manufactured between March 2019 and October 2019.
According to Apple, some iPad users received faulty iPads which were experiencing screen flicker or flash before going blank permanently. Apple didn’t reveal the reason for the problem but it might have something to do with the LCD itself.
How to get the iPad Air repaired
Choose one of the service options below to have your iPad serviced:
- Find an Apple Authorized Service Provider.
- Make an appointment at an Apple Retail Store.
- Contact Apple Support to arrange mail-in service via the Apple Repair Center.
Do note that going through the program won’t extend your warranty and Apple will be covering affected 3rd generation devices for 2 years after the first retail sale of the unit.
