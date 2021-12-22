Apple Watch Series 7 is now available at a record-low price at Amazon. You can now buy the smartwatch at a price point of $350, down from $399. If you do the math, you’re getting a rare opportunity to save $49 on the purchase of the smartwatch.
Apple Watch Series 7 has a bigger and brighter display as compared to its predecessor, Galaxy Watch Series 6. The Apple Watch Series 7 is the most premium smartwatch from Apple, and the fact that it’s selling at a discounted price makes it even more attractive. You can check out the specifications of the smartwatch below.
Apple Watch Series 7 features
- Always-on Retina display has nearly 20% more screen area than Series 6, making everything easier to see and use
- The most crack-resistant front crystal yet on an Apple Watch, IP6X dust resistance, and swimproof design
- Measure your blood oxygen with a powerful sensor and app
- Take an ECG anytime, anywhere
- Get high and low heart rate, and irregular heart rhythm notifications
- Stay in the moment with the new Mindfulness app, and reach your sleep goals with the Sleep app
- Track new tai chi and pilates workouts, in addition to favorites like running, yoga, swimming, and dance
You can buy the Apple Watch Series 7 at a discounted price here from Amazon.
