Android screen recorder gets this critical feature that may put it ahead of iPhones

Debates on which phone has a much superior screen recorder have always been one of the hottest talking points whenever the ‘”childish” Android vs Apple discussion surfaces. Now though, it seems like the Android screen recorder gets an important update that could potentially make it better.

Google is reportedly working to bring a new feature that lets you screen record specific apps, unlike on iPhones where you can only screen record the entire screen. Folks in the insider community have spotted this feature, and it probably won’t take a long time until it arrives for the masses.

Take a look at the discovery, as shared by eagle-eyed @SaadhJawwadh on X (formerly known as Twitter):

Android is getting the ability to screen record specific apps along with the usual entire screen recording feature.



Source: https://t.co/Y0hjiyXMFe pic.twitter.com/fVbjwFGZl3 — Saadh Jawwadh (@SaadhJawwadh) January 17, 2024

Built-in screen recorders for Android have only been around for a few years since Android 11 in 2020. Before that, Android users would have to rely on third-party apps, like XRecorder or AZ Recorder, to capture their screen.

