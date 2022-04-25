One of the things that excite us nowadays is guessing the next name of Google’s latest major release of Android. And now that we’re at Android 14 let us end your wait by saying that the 2023 Android release will be called “Upside Down Cake.” The discovery of the internal codename was made known in the code change placed on the Android Open Source Project, wherein the code is written as a single word “UpsideDownCake.”

For those unaware, the naming process of Android releases as tasty desserts has changed since Android 10. Yet, Google still does the practice of naming them internally. According to Google, the reason behind this change is to make the releases more relatable while avoiding confusion.

“As a global operating system, it’s important that these names are clear and relatable for everyone in the world,” Google explained at that time. “So, this next release of Android will simply use the version number and be called Android 10. We think this change helps make release names simpler and more intuitive for our global community. And while there were many tempting ‘Q’ desserts out there, we think that at version 10 and 2.5 billion active devices, it was time to make this change.”

In some ways, Google’s step is a good thing for all of us (since we have to admit that enumerating the releases themselves in dessert names can be truly challenging!). After all, we still have their internal names to adore. If you can still remember, Android 10 is internally called Quince Tart, Android 11 as Red Velvet Cake, Android 12 as Snow Cone, Android 13 as Tiramisu, and (as mentioned) Android 14 as Upside Down Cake.

Going for a three-word codename Upside Down Cake is somehow acceptable for the company as desserts starting with “u” are very limited in numbers and often unfamiliar for most of us, such as “utap,” “ube,” and “uštipci.” Nonetheless, whatever name it is, we’re just glad to know that Andoird 14 is coming, and we have something to expect again for Android next year.