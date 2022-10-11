Amazon Prime Day 2022: OnePlus Buds Pro wireless earbuds 40% off

If you are an Amazon Prime member, you get early access to the Prime Day sale 2022 and save a ton on purchases on the Amazon website and mobile apps. The OnePlus Buds Pro truly wireless earbuds are now discounted to $90 for Prime members right now. The earbuds typically cost $150 on Amazon’s website, but thanks to the Prime Day sale 2022, you are currently getting a 40% off on the purchase.

OnePlus Buds Pro is not the pair you are looking for if you want a premium experience. But it is decent pair if you do not mind making some compromises here and there. The pair of earbuds can give you the best experience if you pair them with your OnePlus phone. However, they pair with other Android phones as well.

You can check out the key specifications of the OnePlus Buds Pro below to learn more about them.

OnePlus Buds Pro features

Smart Adaptive Noise Cancellation – OnePlus Buds Pro automatically adapts to your ambient sound environment so you can immerse yourself in the deepest sounds

Calling Loud and Clear – AI powered noise reduction algorithms, noise-reducing microphones, and an elegant design all combine to enable crystal-clear calls

OnePlus Audio ID – Hear and feel every note on your playlist with a personalized hearing profile for a precisely tailored audio experience

Powerful, Punch Bass – Drop the bass with 11mm dynamic drivers that bring your acoustics to life

Press Play All Day – Stay in charge of your audio with up to 38 hours (ANC off) of battery life

Welcome to Warp Charge – Plug-in and charge OnePlus Buds for 10 minutes, listen for 10 Hours. It’s that fast

Fast and Smooth Pairing with OnePlus – Sync to your OnePlus phone to experience fast and superb studio-grade audio

If OnePlus Buds Pro fits into what you want from a pair of truly earbuds, you can buy it now from Amazon to get $40% off on the purchase. You can buy it from here to get the said discount.