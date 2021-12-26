The all-new Amazon Echo Show 5(2nd gen) is once again available at almost half of its original price at Amazon. The Echo Show 5 is now available at $44.99, down from its original price point of $84.99. So if you do the math, you’re getting the opportunity to buy the smart speaker by paying $40 less than the launch price. You can check out some of the key features of the Echo Show 5 below.
Amazon Echo Show 5 features
- Put photos on (smart) display – Use Amazon Photos or Facebook to turn your home screen into a digital frame.
- Designed to protect your privacy – Amazon is not in the business of selling your personal information to others. Built with multiple layers of privacy controls including a mic/camera off button and a built-in camera shutter.
- Add Alexa to your nightstand – Ease into the day with a routine that turns compatible lights on gradually. Or wake up to your news update, the weather forecast, and your favorite music.
- See your day clearly with Alexa at the ready – Set alarms and timers, check your calendar or the news, make video calls with the 2 MP camera, and stream music or shows – all with your voice.
- Manage your smart home – Look in when you’re away with the built-in camera. Control compatible devices like cameras, lights, and more using the interactive display, your voice, or your motion.
- Connect with video calling – Use the 2 MP camera to call friends and family who have the Alexa app or an Echo device with a screen. Make announcements to other compatible devices in your home.
- Be entertained – Ask Alexa to play TV shows and movies via Prime Video, Netflix, and more on the 5.5″ screen. Or stream favorites from Amazon Music, Apple Music, Spotify, and others. Subscriptions for some services required.
