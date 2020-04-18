If asking digital assistants to play music, answer questions, read stories, and tell jokes,turn on lights, lock doors is your thing, then Amazon Echo(3rd Gen) is definitely a great product and in many aspects, it’s even better than what rivals are currently offering. It’s easy to recommend even more so because the discount on the third-gen Echo smart speaker is back at BestBuy, so it’s now easier for you to make the purchase.

Third generation Amazon Echo smart speaker is now selling at a price point of $59.99, down from its original price point of $99.99 at BestBuy. So, if you cash in on the deal today, you’ll be paying $40 less than the original price point.

Features Highlights

Connect your smart lights to Alexa for easy voice control. Set your lights to gradually brighten ahead of your alarm to mimic the sunrise. Just ask, “Alexa, wake me up at 7am with lights”

Voice control your smart home – Turn on lights, adjust thermostats, lock doors, and more with compatible connected devices.

Smart Lighting: Get started by connecting the included Sengled Smart Hub to a 2.4 gigahertz wi fi network. Turn the lights on and off, dim or brighten and set schedules using the Sengled Home app (iOS/Android)

Voice Control: Connect your Smart LED Starter Kit to Alexa or Google Assistant and control your lights via voice commands

Set the Mood: Choose from over 16 million colors or whites (candlelight to daylight / 2000K to 6500K). Lights will automatically turn to the last setting used when turned back on

Amazon has a decent collection of music, but in case you want to invest in other music subscriptions, you can click here and cancel Amazon’s music subscription. You can buy Amazon Echo(3rd Gen) by clicking on this link.