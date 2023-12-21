AI Clothes Remover - Best 8 Tools

Read the affiliate disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser effortlessly and without spending any money. Read more

While several AI clothes remover websites are available, not all are free. In this article, I’ll provide you with a list of the top 8 free tools, each with its own unique features and advantages.

Best AI Clothes Remover Apps

After thorough research and testing, I recommend the following apps:

Undress.love is a pretty new AI Clothes Remover in the market, but it has already gained popularity due to its simplicity. What sets it apart for me is its speed and high-quality output.

The interface is easy to use, making it difficult to make mistakes. It even provides several tips to help you choose the right photo and upload it correctly.

Undress.love comes with two modes: automatic and manual. In automatic mode, the AI works its magic to identify the areas of a photo that need editing. On the other hand, in manual mode, you’re in control and can choose the exact areas you want to edit.

From my experience, the automatic mode works pretty well, although it might not always be 100% perfect on the first go.

A basic monthly subscription is $11.99, and you’ll get medium-quality output images, body type trait access, and faster speed.

Pros Cons Easy to use Three free image User friendly Boring subscription push Great speed and output quality Automatic and manual mode

Undressing.io (AI Undressing) is another pretty good AI clothes remover app that transforms your desired photo by undressing the girl or boy on it. It allows you to quickly change the appearance of the subjects in your photos and create nude pictures in just a few clicks.

The platform offers a personalized experience considering your preferences and fantasies (if you want a superhero look, a special tattoo, etc.).

Both free and paid options are available, and with the paid options, you can unlock a suite of tools for a more customized experience. I like the pretty friendly UI and interesting results on the output photo.

Still, I had to wait for the output photo to be generated (2 minutes) and there are only three photos in the free plan.

The pricing is very diverse. The One Week Pass is $14.99 without a subscription. It includes processing 200 images for less than 10 seconds. With this package, you can evaluate whether AI Undressing is the right choice for you.

Pros Cons Easy to use Three free image User friendly Processing speed Automatic and manual mode One Week Pass

DeepNude AI is a powerful AI tool that creates realistic nude images from photos of clothed girls. I particularly like that DeepNude offers excellent accuracy, a simple user interface, fast processing, and customization options.



Using it is very simple. It’s enough to upload the desired photo and select the zones (clothes) you want to remove. In the custom option, you can add a touch of creativity to the output photo.

This tool is entirely free to use, with the limitation that you can process only two pictures in 24 hours.

Pros Cons Free to use Processing only 2 images per 24h Accurate and fast Quality output photos Custom option

DeepNow is another helpful AI clothes remover app I recommend for creating naked digital images. It transforms images with precision and realism, producing visually coherent results.

The whole procedure is quite simple. It’s enough to register, upload photos, and leave everything in automatic mode.

Although this is a powerful tool, I must draw your attention to the fact that in the free version, you must wait a long time (depending on your queue position). Free mode comprises limited requests, one task at a time, watermarks on the output image, and enabled ads.

If you don’t have time to wait, you can pay $4.99 daily for unlimited requests, parallel queuing, no watermarks on images, and no ads. There are also weekly subscriptions of $9.99 and monthly subscriptions of $19.99. Interestingly, you can also pay in some of the popular cryptocurrencies.

Pros Cons Free mode available Slow in free mode Easy to use No custom options High-quality outcomes No manual mode Pretty seamless undressing

PornX.ai is quite a robust platform that uses the power of artificial intelligence to create exquisite and personalized adult images. Additionally, you can find the Undress option in the menu if you want to remove clothes from your uploaded photo.

The working principle is almost identical to other AI Clothes Remover apps. Upload an image, mark the zone, and click the Undress button.

However, in the free version, you can generate only three images. The premium option has advanced image creation features, faster generation speed, upscale, etc. Undress image generation is calculated in tokens. You need 5 tokens to generate one image.

Premium options include Silver ($11.5 per month) and Gold plan ($19.5 per month). Gold members have 300 free tokens each month, and Silver members have 150 free tokens each month. If you don’t want a subscription, you can only buy tokens for the Undress option, with the minimum amount being 125 for $4.99.

Pros Pros Free mode available Three free image Powerful and easy to use No advanced image creation features in free mode Automatic and manual mode The site is strictly for mature audiences Great speed and output quality

Deepnude.cc is a safe and simple AI Remover Clothes app for creating convincing nudes. It’s enough to click Select File, upload the desired photo, and press Process.

You’ll see a picture without clothes in ten seconds, but unfortunately blurred. The free plan has a longer waiting time for image generation, and the preview is blurred.

On the other hand, the standard plan starts at $29.95 and provides 100 image credits, costing $0.3 per image.

However, the app is quite expensive, so it probably won’t be a good fit for you next to alternatives that offer the same thing at a cheaper price.

Pros Pros Free mode available Blurred outcome image in free mode Easy to use Expensive pricing plans Decent speed and output quality

Live3D is a versatile AI tool that caters to different styles, including realistic, anime, and 3D art. The AI Clothes Remover is designed for creative design and personal fun, giving you a different processing experience than the other tools.

However, the principle of operation is quite simple. After loading the desired image, set whether the output image should look realistic or anime, choose generation methods, output settings, etc.

In the Enhance section, you can enter an additional textual description and further improve the appearance and value of the output.

Generating an image will cost you 15 credits; you have 50 credits per day in the free version. If that’s not enough for you, the Basic Price Plan starts at $9 monthly, provides you with 6000 credits, and unlocks more advanced options.

Pros Cons Free mode available The output image does not have real-life accuracy Easy to and fun to use Expensive if you want all features unlocked Supports various styles (realistic, anime, 3D art) Good speed and output quality

NewFuku is another simple AI Clothes Remover app for creating convincing nudes. It’s enough to click on Upload new photo, change the outfit/background, and press Start To Replace.

The free plan may take longer to generate the image, and the preview will be blurred. On the other hand, the standard monthly plan is priced at $24.99.

However, if you just want to try it out, it’ll cost you $7.99 for two days, with no limit on the number of generated images.

Pros Cons Free mode available Blurred outcome image in free mode Easy to use The monthly price plan isn’t favorable Can change gender, background and outfit

Remember: when using AI Clothes Remover, respecting privacy and consent is crucial. I advise you to ensure that any images used are either of yourself or have the explicit permission of the individuals depicted.

Be aware of the ethical implications and legal boundaries surrounding digital image manipulation.