After seven years, Gmail's "Smart Reply" feature finally gets smarter 

Seven years ago, Google launched a “Smart Reply” feature on Gmail. At that time, the premise of the feature was to cut the response time so you wouldn’t have to type everything for a short response. One tap and you’re set.

And now, as the AI race is booming, Google added AI to the Smart Reply feature on Gmail. It now builds on the existing feature, which provides quick response suggestions, and it’s more contextual, to say the least.

And instead of a short reply like “Thank you” and so on, this update gives more detailed replies that take the entire email thread into account. You can then preview and select from suggested responses, edit them as needed, and then hit send.

It’s currently available for Google Workspace and Google One AI Premium ($19,99 monthly) customers, with the rollout started already. It’s coming to both iOS and Android, too, and currently only supports replies in English. You can expect a full rollout in the next weeks or so.

So, if you’re a part of the plan, you can try this feature out by hitting the Reply icon on an email you want to reply, then a set of suggested, contextualized replies will show up on the bottom of the screen, just right above the keyboard.

Google has been adding a lot of AI smarts to its Gemini in recent weeks. A while ago, the tech giant also added the Imagen 3 text-to-image AI model to Gemini, hoping to fix previous image generation mishaps that prompted Google to pause the feature from Gemini.

We’re also getting new features in NotebookLM, Google’s AI-powered note-taking platform, and support for more file types on Gemini.