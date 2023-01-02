Affordable Asus laptop deals this January 2023

Asus is giving tons of discounts for its different laptop models this 2023. The list is long, but if you are looking for a decent set of specs that will suit your professional and gaming needs without breaking the bank, here are the best ones you need to consider:

ZenBook Pro 15 is a winner in many aspects, especially in visuals. It sports a 15.6″ FHD touch OLED display with an extremely thin bezel, allowing maximum screen space usage. The screen size, together with the machine’s 0.2 ms response time and 400nits brightness, makes ZenBook Pro 15 the perfect device for videos and games. Further supporting such activities are the laptop’s AMD Ryzen 7 5800H processor, 16GB RAM, and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti GPU. It also offers ample storage at 512GB and makes a good alternative to Dell XPS 15 2-in-1 as it possesses a powerful performance inside a slim, stylish body. Even more, it is now 22% off, saving you over $300.

Aside from being heavily discounted today (at 33%), VivoBook 13 Slate is a good choice for those looking for performance and convenience. It is lightweight and a flexible unit as a 2-in-1 laptop model. It can be a tablet or a laptop (it comes with a detachable 19.05mm full-size keyboard and Asus Pen 2.0) and is a good companion for traveling professionals due to its size. Despite this, it doesn’t lack impressive features and specs that allow it to deliver powerful performance. That is all thanks to its Intel Pentium N6000 Quad-Core CPU, 8GB RAM, and 256GB PCIe 3.0 SSD.

For students, we recommend the VivoBook 15 laptop, which now offers a 24% discount. Thanks to its Intel i3-1115G4 CPU, 8GB DDR4 RAM, and 128GB SSD, it has enough power to serve a decent amount of workloads for years without slowing down. And aside from being portable (at 3.97lb), which is a need for students, its 15.6″ FHD display can be bright and dim enough for different viewing needs. Its camera and speakers are also decent enough to give you a quality webcam video call experience.

Asus Chromebook Flip C433 is another laptop you can consider for light school and office needs. Its Intel Core m3-8100Y processor and 8GB RAM combine well with its battery, allowing you to use it for hours. It is also flexible and can be used in different modes (tent, stand, and tablet mode) by simply flipping its 14″ FHD touchscreen display with a durable 360-degree hinge. Even more, it has become more affordable, with Asus putting a 40% price slash on it today.