Adobe announces Adobe Spark integration in Microsoft Teams and OneNote

Adobe today announced the new Adobe Spark integration in Microsoft Teams and Microsoft OneNote.

With the new Adobe Spark integration in OneNote, students can embed Adobe Spark posts, pages, and videos including graphics, infographics, posters, video essays, narrated presentations, and more inside their OneNote notebooks to share with teachers or fellow students. This new integration is supported on OneNote 2016, OneNote Mac and iPad, and OneNote Windows 10. Students and teachers can now share Spark-created content directly to a Microsoft Teams classroom.

“By creating these points of integration, Adobe and Microsoft are streamlining day-to-day workflows for teachers and students and making it easier for them to work together,” says Mala Sharma, Vice President and General Manager of the Creative Cloud Business, Marketing and Community, for Adobe. “We’re removing technical barriers to help everyone stay laser-focused on creativity and learning—especially at a time when online learning has become so prevalent.”

Source: Adobe