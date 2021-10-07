Adobe releases Photoshop Elements 2022 and Premiere Elements 2022 with several new AI-powered features

Adobe today released the Photoshop Elements 2022 and Premiere Elements 2022 with several new AI-powered features including the ability to transform your photo into an art, ability to extend photo background, and more. Adobe has also included four new Guided Edits and new photo and video slideshow styles. Find the list of new features below.

Instantly turn photos into art

Adobe Sensei AI technology allows you to easily transform your photos into art in just one click. Choose from amazing artistic effects inspired by famous works of art and popular art styles that you can apply to all or part of your photo and easily adjust the results for exactly the look you want.

Create not-so-still photos

As we head into the holiday season, explore adding moving overlays like snowflakes, hearts and sparkles to your images and play around with fun animated frames. Then save your designs as MP4s to easily share on social or use in your holiday cards.

Warp photos to fit any shape

The possibilities are endless with Adobe Sensei AI technology. Now you can place one photo inside another by wrapping it around an object like a coffee mug or fitting it inside shapes like the lenses of sunglasses. There’s no limit to what you can create!

Pick the perfect aspect ratio

We all love to share on social media and Premiere Elements now allows you to easily edit and export your videos in social-friendly vertical or square formats without losing content. You can also add motion titles, mattes, and backgrounds designed for non-horizontal videos.

Auto-reframe your subject

Whether you’re trying to capture a kid’s birthday party or their big soccer game, it can be hard to get quality video footage when there is a lot of motion. Adobe Sensei AI technology can automatically re-frame your subject to keep the most important part of the action in the frame.

Guided edits

Easily grow your skills with Guided Edits by simply following the easy steps to make basic tweaks, artistic creations, and everything in between.

Photoshop Elements and Premiere Elements boast 87 Guided Edits and are introducing four all-new options this year, including one for making your furry and feathered friends look their best. Use Photoshop Elements to frame them up just right, adjust color and lighting, select and refine detailed edges like fur, and remove collars and leashes in a few simple steps.

Perfect pet

Make your furry and feathered friends look their best. Frame them up just right, adjust color and lighting, select and refine detailed edges like fur, fix pet-eye, and remove collars and leashes in a few simple steps.

Extend photo backgrounds

Create a stunning landscape or reposition your subject for the perfect social post by easily extending your photo’s background. The magic of Content-Aware Fill technology in Photoshop Elements makes it all possible.

Add fun animated overlays

Jazz up any video in Premiere Elements with flitting butterflies, encircling hearts, and other beautiful and whimsical animations. Create a whole new look in a few quick steps.

Adjust shadows and highlights

Easily reveal hidden details in the darkest or brightest areas of your videos so there’s more to see in every scene.

Explore new slideshow styles

Show off your photos and videos with new animated slideshow templates in a range of fun styles.

In addition to a refreshed look and feel that makes both Photoshop and Premiere Elements easier to navigate, we have updated the Organizer to allow you to view GIFs in just one click.