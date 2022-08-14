Deal Alert: enjoy a 40% discount on Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro at Amazon

Samsung recently launched Galaxy Buds2 Pro alongside new foldable phones and a new smartwatch. The Bud2 Pro is the company’s latest premium truly earbuds and is also the successor to last year’s Galaxy Buds Pro. And now, to clear the stock of original Galaxy Buds Pro, Amazon is now offering a massive 40% discount on the pair of truly wireless earbuds.

Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro is now available on Amazon at $119.99, which is $80 cheaper than its launch price, $199.99. The discount is available on all the color variants, including White, Phantom Black, and Phantom Silver. So, you can choose whichever variants you want, and the discounts will still be available for you. You can buy Galaxy Buds Pro at a discounted price here from Amazon.

If you are not through with what the Galaxy Buds Pro is about, here is a summary of what you are looking at: the truly wireless earbuds are great for voice calls, thanks to better sound and microphone quality with multipoint pairing and spatial audio support. The pair of earbuds also offer decent Noise Cancellation (ANC), though you should not expect it to be as good as your premium over-ear headphones. They are also IPX7 certified, meaning you get water-resistant support. However, it is disappointing that Buds Pro does not support Google Assistant. If you want to learn more about the earbuds, you can check out the highlighting features of the earbuds below.

Galaxy Buds Pro highlights

Let us know in the comments if you are purchasing the Galaxy Buds Pro earbuds. If you are not, then let us know why you are not purchasing them.