Files is a 3rd party open-source file manager for Windows which leverages the latest features of the Windows platform including Fluent Design, seamless updates, and APIs which enable the performance and lifecycle behaviour that users expect.

Files feature a tabbed design and is intended to be fully functional while keeping it simple and easy to use.

Files support themes, and besides being visually very attractive, the extensible app supports features such as FTP access.

Gallery

The app is currently in closed beta, but the developer is currently polishing the app for release and has posted a release date, the 4th October 2021.

If you are interested in helping the app along, check it out at Github here.