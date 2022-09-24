17 games are coming to Xbox next week

Xbox announced another fresh batch of games coming to Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows 10/11, and Game Pass next week. From September 26 to 30, fans will encounter new titles to play, including the 2D action platformer Moonscars, top-down action-adventure RPG Airoheart, isometric role-playing game Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous, and football simulation FIFA 23. Here are the other details of the games you need to try next week:

World of Outlaws: Dirt Racing

September 26 – Optimized for Xbox Series X|S / Smart Delivery

Dive into the world of dirt track racing in World of Outlaws: Dirt Racing, where you can race in both the premier World of Outlaws Sprint Car and Late Model Series and four more Dirtcar classes across 13 real-world tracks. Build the team, upgrade your car, and challenge other racers on online multiplayer to prove you are the king of this race.

Grounded

September 27 – Xbox Game Pass / PC Game Pass / Optimized for Xbox Series X|S / Smart Delivery

You and three of your friends have been shrunk to the size of an ant. Explore your backyard and face the perils of the outdoors as you search for answers.

Moonscars

September 27 – Xbox Game Pass / PC Game Pass

Take the role of the fierce clayborne warrior Grey Irma who can only find peace by uncovering the secrets of his past. The only way to do it, though, is to face the enemies, including the cruel mistress the Moon, waiting for you in this souls-like 2D platform slasher world.

One Hell of a Ride

September 27

This game will make the racing genre One Hell of a Ride by giving you explosions and a heavy metal soundtrack to enjoy while competing with others on the road. Making things more interesting are the cars with mounted rocket launchers and nitro boosters and the ability to smash your enemies before you reach the finish line.

Tip Top: Don’t Fall!

September 27 – Optimized for Xbox Series X|S

Reach the top of the world in Tip Top: Don’t Fall!, where your main objective is to successfully climb procedurally generated routes for different challenging rock faces. The arcade-style climbing game features a gripping single-player campaign with an innovative control scheme.

Work From Home

September 28 – Optimized for Xbox Series X|S

This co-op party game for 1 to 4 players has very basic rules: slack off behind your boss and pretend to work while the boss is around. Find the perfect ways to do it by conspiring with others in different workplaces you’ll face.

Airoheart

September 29 – Optimized for Xbox Series X|S / Smart Delivery

In this top-down 16-bit ARPG, you will be Airoheart. Start your journey exploring a majestic world full of dangers to stop your brother from executing his diabolical plan to unleash an ancient evil that has been sealed in the shadows for generations.

C.A.R.L.

September 29

Try this 2D puzzle adventure, where you’ll face a mysterious factory outfitted with spiky ceilings, hidden passages, and deadly cogs. Take control of C.A.R.L., a not-so-average robot who needs to uncover the sinister secrets of Kent Industries.

Lemon Cake

September 29 – Optimized for Xbox Series X|S / Smart Delivery

Build the café of your dreams in this management game, where you’ll start with a haunted-looking old bakery that needs a great deal of restoration… and dedication! After that, deal with other chores and tasks you need to start your business, from mastering recipes to growing plants and caring for your cows and chickens.

Let’s Build A Zoo

September 29 – Xbox Game Pass / PC Game Pass / Optimized for Xbox Series X|S / Smart Delivery

You are not just building any other zoo; you are building the best one in the entire world! With this, make sure to get the right staff and import and breed rare creatures. And to take things to a higher level, try DNA Splicing to create new creatures and make your visitors happier.

Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous

September 29

The creators of the critically-acclaimed Pathfinder: Kingmaker has another adventure for fans to explore in Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous. Enter this realm overrun by demons where you need to lead your army and challenge mighty demon lords to put an end to a century-old conflict that has been threatening nations.

Valheim (Game Preview)

September 29 – PC Game Pass

You will play as some of the fallen Vikings in this brutal exploration and survival game featuring a procedurally generated world inspired by Norse mythology. Do it by crafting tools, building shelters, and fighting enemies in this harsh world where survival is impossible for the weak.

Weedcraft Inc

September 29

The weed business is no joke, and the challenge will persist from breeding to selling and distributing it. You also need the right team to ensure the success of your business. Weedcraft Inc lets you experience all of those things in different scenarios, so make sure to make the right decisions to gain profits.

Caffeine: Victoria’s Legacy

September 30

Witness how Taka’s story will end as he searches for his mother in this fantasy adventure visual novel offering numerous choices and endings. Join him in a parallel world where caffeine has magic and baristas are majestic knights.

FIFA 23

September 30 – Optimized for Xbox Series X|S

Enjoy the 30th and final installment in the FIFA series, FIFA 23. In this football simulation, realism is pushed even further via HyperMotion2 Technology. Try its cross-play features and Career Mode and feel like a real champ of the football world.

PAW Patrol Grand Prix

September 30 – Xbox Game Pass / PC Game Pass / Optimized for Xbox Series X|S / Smart Delivery

Race using your favorite pups in PAW Patrol Grand Prix. Challenge your friends and drive around the fun locations of its world while keeping an eye on the obstacles set by mischievous Mayor Humdinger.

Rabio

September 30

Lead Rabio to safety in this 2D short retro-styled hardcore platformer, where a regular rabbit hole is turned into a path of dangers and trials.