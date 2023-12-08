YouTube unveils new "Pause" feature for video comments

Read the affiliate disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser effortlessly and without spending any money. Read more

YouTube creators now have a new option to control the flow of comments on their videos with the launch of the “Pause” feature. This optional setting allows creators to temporarily disable new comments while preserving existing discussion threads.

Previously, creators had two options: hold all comments for review before publishing or disable them completely. The “Pause” feature offers more flexibility, allowing creators to:

C reators can activate “Pause” when the comment volume becomes overwhelming, giving them time to catch up or take a break.

While new comments are disabled, viewers can still see and interact with existing ones, fostering community.

The “Pause” feature is available within the video-level comment settings, accessible via the gear icon on the watch page in both the YouTube app and YouTube Studio.

In addition to the new “Pause” option, YouTube is also simplifying the organization and naming of existing comment settings:

On, with optional comment moderation settings : None: Don’t hold any comments for review. Basic: Hold potentially inappropriate comments for review. Strict: Hold a broader range of potentially inappropriate comments for review. Hold All: Hold all comments for review.

Pause

Off

This update makes comment moderation more accessible for creators to manage online communities.

