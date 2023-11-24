YouTube adds dedicated Shorts tab to studio desktop

It has been announced that YouTube has the addition of a dedicated Shorts tab on their Studio desktop platform, making it easier for creators to manage and organize their short-form content.

This move comes as Shorts continue to gain popularity on the platform, and creators are constantly looking for new ways to optimize their content.

Shorts, first introduced in September 2020, have become increasingly popular on the platform, with over 1.5 billion logged-in users watching Shorts monthly.

Creators! There's now a dedicated 'Shorts tab' under 'Channel content' on YouTube Studio desktop! (The Studio app has had one on mobile for a while now) Happy easier finding and managing! ?? pic.twitter.com/uFSjsMfv61 — YouTube Liaison (@YouTubeLiaison) November 23, 2023

This addition is a clear testament to YouTube’s dedication to providing creators with the tools to succeed on the platform. I am excited to explore this new feature to enhance my channel’s growth.

Several creators have shared their reactions on social media regarding the new YouTube Shorts feature. Some are pleased with the update, saying it is much cleaner now, while others are just glad it has finally been released. One creator appreciated the feature, saying it is better late than never.

However, some creators still request additional features, such as changing or adding thumbnails to their Shorts on desktop. YouTube, which announced a new GenAI for composing music, has not yet announced a timeline for this feature. Still, they have stated that they are considering feedback.