You'll soon be able to directly send files to WhatsApp from PC a lot easier

Microsoft just rolled out two new builds for both Dev and Canary channels.

Read the affiliate disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser effortlessly and without spending any money. Read more

Readers help support MSPoweruser. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Microsoft just rolled out two new builds for both Dev and Canary channels with a plethora of interesting changes. One of them is the feature that lets you send files to WhatsApp from PC a whole lot easier.

It’s in Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 23601 for the Dev channel. Basically, the new sharing option is available under the “Share using” section of the Windows share button.

Then, once you click WhatsApp as the sharing target, the app will automatically open. If you don’t have it installed, you’ll be asked to download and install it first.

The best part of it? Developers over at the Redmond-based tech giant further promised that they “plan to try this experience out with other apps as well.” Maybe Telegram, or iMessage now that it’s accessible through Windows 11’s Phone Link for iOS?

Besides, Microsoft is also testing the ability to undock Copilot in Windows within this build. And, if you’re an avid user of Notepad, there’s also a neat little character counter living on the left bottom of your Notepad screen if you have this build (or Build 26010 for Canary channel) installed.