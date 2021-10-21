After a few leaks and spottings, Microsoft has finally unveiled the 512GB Xbox Series X|S Expansion Card, as well as its 2TB bigger brother.

Available for pre-order today before its launch in mid-November, the Seagate 512GB Xbox Series X|S Expansion Card does exactly as the name suggests, it adds 512GB of storage to your Series X|S console for a price of $139.99 USD.

This storage expansion card uses Velocity Architecture in order to match the performance of the lightning-fast storage of the console itself, a staggering “2.4 GB/s of raw I/O throughput, more than 40x the throughput of Xbox One.”

This means that, unlike slower drives which can only be used for bulk storage or previous generation titles, you can play your Xbox Series X|S games directly from the expansion drive, so you don’t have to fiddle about moving your games around.

In the announcement, Microsoft also unveiled the Seagate 2TB Storage Expansion Card, which will be available for pre-order in November before its launch in early December.

At $399.99 USD, the 2TB Storage Expansion Card is nearly as expensive as the Series X console itself, but since Seagate’s Storage Expansion cards are “the only external SSDs on market designed to leverage the Xbox Velocity Architecture,” it’s just the price you have to pay.