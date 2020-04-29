You can now open docs or presentations side-by-side in Word and PowerPoint on iPad

Microsoft today released a new Office Insider build 2.37 (20042706) for iOS users. This new update brings improved multitasking experience for iPad users. You can now open multiple docs or presentations side-by-side in Word and PowerPoint apps on iPad.

You can open multiple window using various methods. You can drag app from dock to new window, or in “…” menu in file list “Open in New Window”, or drag from file list.

Download the latest update from Apple TestFlight app and try out this new feature.

Source: Microsoft