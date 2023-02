Microsoft is releasing its February update for Windows Subsystem for Android (WSA) on Windows 11. The 2301.40000.4.0 update will be provided to all Windows Insider channels. It comes with a bunch of improvements covering camera experience, graphics improvements, general reliability, and security updates. The biggest highlight of the update is the framerate performance improvement on x64 hitting up to 50%.

Here is the complete changelog of the 2301.40000.4.0 WSA update.