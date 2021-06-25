It is increasingly clear that the majority of the 1.3 billion Windows users will not be able to upgrade to Windows 11, leaving some questions about their future.

While Microsoft has a good history of supporting users of old versions of Windows, and we know the OS will be supported till 2025, users will not be accustomed to the lack of further feature development on the platform after 5 years of incremental improvements.

In a post on the update cadence of Windows 11, Microsoft however also reassured businesses that there is at least one more update coming for Windows 10, saying:

As you make the move to Windows 11, we will continue to support you as you use Windows 10. In fact, we will release Windows 10, version 21H2 in the second half of 2021 with new updates to current features that enable hybrid work like Universal Print and enhancements to management and deployment features like Windows Autopilot.

The improvements mentioned are clearly aimed at the enterprise, and it may be that Microsoft continues to evolve Windows 10 for companies while aiming Windows 11 at consumers, at least initially.

At present, it is unclear what Windows 10 21H2 will look like, but for a large segment of Windows users this information will become very relevant soon.

