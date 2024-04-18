VRT Downloader: 2 Amazing Apps

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Finding some great VRT downloader apps required me to test more than 20 apps, but my list will surely help you reach your goal.

Below, you can find more information about how they work, so read on!

Best VRT Downloader

Video DownloadHelper is a handy VRT downloader that works as an extension for your browser.

After installing it, you can navigate to the VRT webpage that contains the video you want to download and open the extension. You can now choose the file quality.

The download process is initiated immediately after choosing the quality, and it should only take a few seconds to complete.

After that, you can navigate to the download location on your device and double-click the video to play it locally.

As you can see, I played my VRT video with Windows Media Player, but you can use any player you desire.

Pros:

It’s built into your browser for easy access

Fast download speeds

Good customization options

Works with various websites

Very rarely fails a download

Includes automatic conversion features

Cons:

The user interface is a bit hard to navigate

The FAQ section of the website isn’t very clear

Get Video DownloadHelper

GetFLV is another VRT downloader that works seamlessly with the service. Even though it has an antiquated user interface, it’s still handy.

After opening the app, paste the VRT video link and click the blue arrow to start. You’ll see the screen below.

This will open the VRT webpage, and the app will automatically identify the video stream link after you’ve played it.

Select the link and click the Download button.

The download will start automatically as soon as you do and should only take a few seconds. This will depend on the video size and your internet connectivity speed.

After downloading, you can open its location and play it like any other local video.

Pros:

It can grab videos from various platforms

Includes multiple format and quality options

Allows you to batch-download videos

Automatically names the video based on the webpage title

Customizable settings

Cons:

The customer support is limited

The user interface could be more intuitive

Some features are restricted in the free version

Get GetFLV

How To Download From VRT?

Download and install the Video DownloadHelper extension on your browser. Open the webpage with the VRT video you want to download, and choose the resolution from the Video DownloadHelper extension. Wait for the download to complete. Open the download location. Play the video locally.

Is It Legal To Download From VRT?

No, it’s illegal to download content from VRT without prior consent from the company. I explored its Terms of Use to answer this question correctly, and here’s what I found:

It’s not legal to download or copy content from the VRT International platforms without prior and express consent from VRT (only if acting under an exception from copyright law).

to download or copy content from the VRT International platforms (only if acting under an exception from copyright law). This principle applies to both commercial and non-commercial purposes .

. VRT takes technical security measures to protect its content against reuse. Circumventing, removing, or modifying these measures to reuse the content or enabling others to do so isn’t allowed.

You may not circumvent the platform’s security measures, nor are you allowed to grab the VRT content automatically using scripts, spiders, and bots.

Exception for program participants: If you participate in a VRT program, the service does permit the use of its content for non-commercial purposes while complying with the VRT General Terms of Use and applicable law.

Disclaimer: The information provided on our website is intended for educational and informational purposes only. We do not endorse or promote the unauthorized downloading or circumvention of copyright protection mechanisms of any service mentioned on our site.

We understand and respect content creators’ and service providers’ intellectual property rights. Our discussions and reviews of downloader tools aim to inform our readers about the technological capabilities and potential legal considerations of using such tools. We strongly advise our readers to always comply with the respective platforms’ terms of service and respect copyright laws.

By using our website, you acknowledge and agree that you are responsible for ensuring your actions are legal and compliant with the terms of service of the platforms discussed. We disclaim any liability for the unauthorized or illegal use of downloader tools and any infringement of intellectual property rights.

