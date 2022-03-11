In order to help users in their quest to turn their Steam Deck into a Windows machine, Valve has released a handful of new drivers to improve the Windows experience.

With GPU, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth drivers now ready to install at just the click of a button, Steam Deck users should have a dramatically better time using Windows on their handheld device, however, the whole experience is far from perfect.

Firstly, audio drivers are still missing, for the time being, meaning that you’re unable to use the handheld console’s 3.5mm jack or speakers if you switch to Windows and want the luxury of hearing things. Instead, when running Windows you’ll have to use USB-C or Bluetooth audio until AMD and “other parties” release the drivers.

Additionally, you’ll only be able to install Windows 10 on your Steam Deck at the moment thanks to the device currently lacking the firmware TMP support that Windows 11 notoriously requires. Currently, there’s also no option to dual-boot both Steam OS and Windows on the Steam Deck, so you’ll have to wipe the device and perform a full install whenever you want to switch from one OS to the other.

Thankfully solutions to all these problems are in the pipeline, as Valve is hard at work alongside AMD and Co in order to release the audio drivers, dual-boot wizard, and fTMP support.

If you have a Steam Deck and want to download the drivers for yourself, you can do so directly from Valve right here.