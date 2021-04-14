After 16 long years of service, Ubisoft is finally pulling the plug on Rainbow Six Lockdown, Vegas, and Vegas 2, as well as Ghost Recon Future Soldier’s online services.

In the hit list for Ubisoft’s online services, these newly doomed titles don’t have a date beyond an ambiguous 2021, so they’re sure to last no longer than the year.

The servers shutting down obviously means that you won’t be able to play any of these games online anymore, additionally, any unlockable content will also not be able to be accessed, with Ubisoft stating in the support post “The ULC will be disabled, meaning that you will no longer be able to unlock them.”

This news will obviously come as a shock to the three people still playing Rainbow Six Lockdown, with Ubisoft presumably forgetting about the game till now, given its remarkable age compared to other titles on this list.

Any in-game player stats for these titles, as well as in-game news services, will also become unviable, alongside in-game premium currency’s which won’t be given any kind of refund.

While these titles don’t have a definitive death date as of yet, many other titles have the June 1st 2021 carved into their tombstones already, which could potentially also be a death knell for these titles.

The titles currently set to have their online services ceased on Just 1st are: Assassin’s Creed 2, Prince of Persia: Forgotten Sands, Far Cry 2, Anno 1404, Might & Magic – Clash of Heroes, Splinter Cell Conviction, The Settlers 7 and Might & Magic X – Legacy.