Sega wants to encourage us all to stay at home and save lives this week and, as such, is offering up Total War: Shogun II for free for the next five days.

“The past few weeks have presented unimaginable challenges to many of us,” Sega wrote in a statement. “But the remarkable collective effort being made by the global community to overcome this moment of adversity has been truly inspirational.”

“With this in mind, we want to continue to encourage you all to stay home and save lives by extending a gift to everyone to help make this difficult situation a little bit easier.”

Total War: Shogun II is now free-to-keep on Steam from today, Monday the 27th of April, until Friday the 1st of May at 6pm BST.

MASTER THE ART OF WAR In the darkest age of Japan, endless war leaves a country divided. It is the middle of the 16th Century in Feudal Japan. The country, once ruled by a unified government, is now split into many warring clans. Ten legendary warlords strive for supremacy as conspiracies and conflicts wither the empire. Only one will rise above all to win the heart of a nation as the new shogun… The others will die by his sword. Take on the role of one Daimyo, the clan leader, and use military engagements, economics and diplomacy to achieve the ultimate goal: re-unite Japan under his supreme command and become the new Shogun – the undisputed ruler of a pacified nation.

If you want to pick up Total War: Shogun II for yourself, you can get it on Steam for free by following the link here.

In related news, Bandai Namco is currently giving away PAC-MAN Championship Edition 2 for free from April 24th until May 10th, at 10am PDT.