TikTok users will soon be able to memorialize accounts of their deceased loved ones
Strings that hint at this feature were spotted in TikTok app version 33.9.2
Key notes
- ByteDance, parent of TikTok, is working on a memorialization feature for deceased users.
- Strings of code suggest this feature, similar to Facebook and Instagram’s.
- Microsoft has also added a memorialization feature on LinkedIn, requiring proofs like death certificates for requests.
ByteDance, the parent company of TikTok, is apparently working on a feature that lets you memorialize accounts of your deceased loved ones.
Folks online, courtesy of @AssembleDebug on X (fka Twitter), have spotted strings of codes that hint at this feature, most notably in version 33.9.2. The popular short-form video-sharing platform follows a similar suit done by Facebook and Instagram a little while ago.
Spotted strings include:
“This account is memorialized. We don’t allow anyone to manage a memorialized account. However, if you think we made a mistake, report it to us.”
“Memorialized account.”
“This account has been memorialized. Memorialized accounts are a place to remember and celebrate someone’s life after they’ve passed away.”
“Remembering.”
As Meta owns both Facebook and Instagram, requesting to put a profile in “memoriam” isn’t overly complicated. You can make this request to Meta by submitting the deceased account owner’s death certificate or providing a link to an obituary or news article.
Microsoft has also added a memorialization feature on LinkedIn. It will add an “In rememberance” tag near the profile’s names, and just like on Meta, you’d need to request it by submitting proofs like official letters, news articles, and/or death certificates.