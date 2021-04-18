Two new features have popped up in the latest Edge Canary build.

The first is the most interesting.

Performance Mode

Edge Canary now offers an option to enable Performance Mode. The description reads:

“Performance mode helps you optimize speed, responsiveness, memory, CPU and battery usage. Performance improvements might vary depending on your individual specifications and browser habits.”

When enabled Sleeping Tabs are no longer available.

The feature is part of a controlled feature roll-out but can be enabled using the following command line switch.

–enable-features=msPerformanceModeToggle

Add text to PDF

More mundane, but probably more useful, Edge Canary now lets you not only draw, but also add text to a PDF document.

This feature also does not appear to be rolling out to all users at present.

Those lucky enough to have it enabled can find it in the latest Edge Canary Build 91.0.859.0.

via TheWinCentral