As part of their CES 2020 line-up, Acer announced the ConceptD 700 workstation.

The ConceptD 700 workstation is built to handle heavy content creator workflows with ease, thanks to an Intel Xeon E processor and up to NVIDIA Quadro RTX 4000 graphics to address the needs of film makers, animators and AEC (architecture, engineering, construction) designers with powerful and stable performance for 3D computer-aided design (CAD).

To keep up with evolving workloads, it can go up to 64 GB 4x DIMM 2666 MHz DDR4 memory, and use fast storage options like on-board PCIe M.2 SSD. It also has four internal storage bays supporting both 2.5-inch and 3.5-inch HDDs.

Optimal thermal ventilation is critical for taking on heavy design rendering. The ConceptD 700 uses three efficient cooling fans to draw air in through the triangular-patterned front air panel and circulate it throughout the chassis.

Most importantly, the desktop features a Qi phone wireless charger on the top to help keep your desk clutter-free, and in addition, a pop-up shelf similar to a car cup holder which can be used for headphones and other items.

See those features demonstrated in Acer’s video below.

Find out more at Acer.