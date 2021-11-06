Tesla is not rolling out their Full Self-Driving Beta 10.4 update today, as expected.

Elon Musk has revealed version 10.4 was discovered to have a “late-breaking issue” that still requires some work.

Some late-breaking issues with 10.4. We’re deploying a patch to internal beta vehicles around 3am tomorrow. If that goes well, we may be able to release 10.4 to external beta vehicles on Sunday. Many good improvements. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 6, 2021

Tesla is testing a patch with its internal testing fleet, and hopes to release the fixed software sometime on Sunday.

It is not uncommon for new versions of the self-driving software to be worse than older versions in specific areas, as optimising one area can sometimes result in poorer performance in another.

It is fair to say the software is at present at the level of a very poor learner driver, and will need a lot more work to match Elon’s robo-taxi ambitions.