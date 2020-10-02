Telegram Desktop for Windows 10 has received a new update, bringing useful new features, and no bug fixes.

Taking the app to version 2.4.1, the update lets users comment on posts in Channels that have a discussion group. Telegram will also notify you if somebody replies to your comments via the new Replies chat. Moreover, you’ll be able to turn on “Remain Anonymous” in an admin’s Permissions to post on behalf of the group and become invisible in the list of members. You can read the full official changelog below.

Changelog

ANONYMOUS GROUP ADMINS Turn on “Remain Anonymous” in an admin’s Permissions to let them post on behalf of the group and become invisible in the list of members. CHANNEL COMMENTS Comment on posts in channels that have a discussion group.

Get notified about replies to your comments via the new Replies chat (if you are not a member of the discussion group).

You can download and install the Telegram Desktop on your Windows 10 PC from the below link, or you can head over to Microsoft Store and search for the app.