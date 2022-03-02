Surface Pro X, Pro 6, 5, and Surface Laptop 4 are getting the February 2022 firmware update. The update includes no new features as you’d expect from a firmware update. However, the update comes with some noteworthy changes.

The update includes fixes for a number of security vulnerabilities. Aside from that, the update also includes system stability improvements, improved camera performance, support for the new Surface cover, improvements to the Surface Dock 2 integration, and much more. You can read the full official changelog below.

Surface Pro X changelog

Surface Pro 5 update changelog

Surface Pro 6 update changelog

Surface Laptop 4 update changelog

Meanwhile, Surface Pro X, Laptop Pro 6, 5, Surface Laptop 4 owners can now go to Settings>Update and Security>Windows Update to download and install the latest firmware update.