After Surface Duo and Duo 2, Microsoft is rolling out the July 2022 firmware update to Surface Pro X WiFi devices. The latest firmware version includes no new features, as you’d expect. However, there are some noteworthy improvements and fixes.

The July 2022 firmware update improves the system’s performance and stability, graphics and WiFi stability. It also fixes the nasty camera setting issue in the Pro X. The latest firmware version is available for Surface Pro X devices running Windows 11 October 2021 Updates, Version 21H2, or greater. The complete official changelog is below.

Changelog

The July firmware update won’t be delivered to all Surface Pro X devices at the same time, but it will be rolled out in a phased manner. All Surface Pro X computers will get updated on different dates and times.

Since these pieces of firmware are rolling out phases, it will take a few more days to complete the process. You can go to Settings>Update and Security>Windows Update to download and install the latest firmware update. You can also manually download the Surface firmware updates from the official Microsoft website.

It’s worth noting that once you install the update, you cannot go back to the previous version. Updating the firmware will also bring all the last updates if your Surface doesn’t have them already. To complete the installation, you will also need to restart your Surface Pro X.

Microsoft will continue to push the July 2022 firmware to more Surface devices in the coming few days. However, we can't predict which ones will receive it next.