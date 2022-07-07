Microsoft has released the July 2022 firmware update for the Surface Duo and Duo 2 on the same day, though changes outlined in the official changelog are not exactly the same.

For Surface Duo 2, the July 2022 firmware update adds improvements to the device stability and system performance, improved camera experience with enhancements to the face detection technology and night mode photography, and improvements to the ink responsiveness. Additionally, it also comes with the latest July 2022 security patch.

The latest firmware update for the original Surface Duo doesn’t have much to talk about. It comes with device stability improvements and July security patches. It’s with noting that the latest firmware version is currently available to unlocked Duo devices in Europe and North America.

You can read the complete official changelog to learn more about the updates.

Changelog

Surface Duo 2 July update changelog

Surface Duo July 2022 firmware update

Surface Duo and Duo 2 are the first two Surface devices that received the July firmware update. Microsoft will surely bring its latest firmware version to more Surface devices in the coming days.

According to Microsoft, the update won’t be available for every Surface Duo or Duo 2 device today. Since the update is rolling out in a phased manner, it might take a few days to reach every user. Meanwhile, you can manually check whether the update has arrived on your Surface Duo by going to Settings.

If you own a Surface Duo or Duo 2, do let us know in the comments whether you’ve received the July 2022 security update on your device.