Microsoft has started rolling out the August 2021 firmware update to its Surface computers. And the first Surface device to get the update is Microsoft Surface Laptop 3(AMD variant).

As you’d expect from a firmware update, it includes no new features, but it adds tons of improvements alongside fixes for some security vulnerabilities. The update includes improved keyboard telemetry, improved device performance, improvements to the Pen and Touch stability, device stability, and more. You can read the full official changelog below.

Changelog

Windows Update History Device Manager Version and Update Surface – Firmware – 14.204.139.0 Surface Keyboard – Firmware 14.204.139.0 Improves keyboard telemetry. Surface – System – 9.54.139.0 Surface Serial Hub Driver – System devices 9.54.139.0 Improves device stability by addressing bugcheck. Surface -System – 6.119.139.0 Surface Integration Service Device – System devices 6.119.139.0 Improves device performance. Surface – Extension – 6.7.137.0 Surface Dock 2 Firmware Update – Extension 6.7.137.0 Improves device stability and reliability with Surface Dock 2 scenarios. Surface – System – 18.52.139.0 Surface Integration – System devices 18.52.139.0 Improves device performance. Surface – HIDClass – 3.208.137.0 Surface Touch Pen Processor – Human Interface Devices 3.208.137.0 Improves Pen and Touch stability. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. – Display – 26.20.12067.1 AMD Radeon (TM) Vega 9 Graphics – Display Adapter / AMD Radeon (TM) Vega 11 Graphics – Display adapters 26.20.12067.1 Addresses security vulnerability and improves device stability.

To download and install the latest August firmware update on your Surface Laptop 3, you can navigate to Settings > Update & Security > Check for updates.