Microsoft has started rolling out the August 2021 firmware update to its Surface computers. And the first Surface device to get the update is Microsoft Surface Laptop 3(AMD variant).

As you’d expect from a firmware update, it includes no new features, but it adds tons of improvements alongside fixes for some security vulnerabilities. The update includes improved keyboard telemetry, improved device performance, improvements to the  Pen and Touch stability, device stability, and more. You can read the full official changelog below.

Changelog

Windows Update HistoryDevice ManagerVersion and Update
Surface – Firmware – 14.204.139.0Surface Keyboard – Firmware14.204.139.0

  • Improves keyboard telemetry.
Surface – System – 9.54.139.0Surface Serial Hub Driver – System devices9.54.139.0

  • Improves device stability by addressing bugcheck.
Surface -System – 6.119.139.0Surface Integration Service Device – System devices6.119.139.0

  • Improves device performance.
Surface – Extension – 6.7.137.0Surface Dock 2 Firmware Update – Extension6.7.137.0

  • Improves device stability and reliability with Surface Dock 2 scenarios.
Surface – System – 18.52.139.0Surface Integration – System devices18.52.139.0

  • Improves device performance.
Surface – HIDClass – 3.208.137.0Surface Touch Pen Processor – Human Interface Devices3.208.137.0

  • Improves Pen and Touch stability.
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. – Display – 26.20.12067.1AMD Radeon (TM) Vega 9 Graphics – Display Adapter / AMD Radeon (TM) Vega 11 Graphics – Display adapters26.20.12067.1

  • Addresses security vulnerability and improves device stability.

To download and install the latest August firmware update on your Surface Laptop 3, you can navigate to Settings > Update & Security > Check for updates.

